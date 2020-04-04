Hoshiarpur langgar feeds 1.25 lakh people every day amid lockdown

Two machines make 10,000 chapatis per hour, while nearly three dozen cooks start preparations at 3 am so that the food is ready on time.

A community kitchen organised by an NRI is serving langar to 1.25 lakh people in Hoshiarpur every day amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Local MLA and Cabinet Minister Sunder Sham Arora donated Rs 12 lakh to the cause on Monday.

The Guru Ram Das Langar is situated in Purhiran village of Hoshiarpur district. The man behind it is Manjit Singh, who has been living in the US for past 30 years, running his own business.

Food is supplied by langar officials in their vehicles to different parts of Hoshiarpur as well as other districts including Jalandhar, Gurdaspur, Amritsar and Nawanshahr. Starting Saturday, they will also serve in Ludhiana district.

Two machines make 10,000 chapatis per hour, while nearly three dozen cooks start preparations at 3 am so that the food is ready on time. A total of 28 Bolero vehicles have been engaged by Langar officials to supply the food in big tiffins, which can keep the food hot for 14 hours, as each tiffin has the capacity to carry 1,000 chapattis.

A langar in Hoshiarpur is feeding 1.25 lakh people every day amid lockdown In a year, Rs. 2.93 crore was spent on this service.

“A US-based NRI has been running this langar service which is being managed by Buta Singh,” said Arora, adding, “I have contributed so that this langar can be served to the needy. No one should sleep hungry in our district.”

