Weathering the coronavirus storm

In 2019, Singapore saw major programmes as Sikhs worldwide commemorated the 550th birth of Guru Nanak. Vaisakhi was no exception. It was celebrated with gusto.

This year, though, everything has been put on hold as governments around the world institute measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus Covid-19. Singapore and Malaysia are both under partial lockdown, making any congregational celebration impossible.

Still, not everything has come to a stop. The golden heart of the Sikhs continues to ooze gratitude and empathy as Sikhs fire up their Langgar to feed the needy in their midst.

“Our gurdwaras are all serving langgar. The needy either collect it from the gurdwara or we send it to their homes,” Inderjit Singh, a former lawmaker and entrepreneur, tells Asia Samachar. He chairs the Singapore’s Co-ordinating Council of Sikh Institutions (CCSI).

Asia Samachar invited Inderjit to share a Vaisakhi greeting as part of the #vaisakhiindoor campaign featuring community leaders & influencers & Covid-19 frontliners.

“In our prayers, let us remember the birth the Khalsa on the Vaisakhi day,” he said. Vaisakhi falls on 14 April.

In view of the Covid-19 threat, Malaysia has imposed a ‘movement control order’ (MCO) which has been extended to 28 April while Singapore has introduced a ‘circuit breaker’ which ends on May 5. In essence, both are partial lockdowns.

Singapore gurdwaras had initially cancelled all congregational prayers and gatherings, effective 27 March. The decision, taken by the CCSI, had advised gurdwaras to suspend all programmes, including family sponsored and group programs, until 30 April.

