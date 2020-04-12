Share your Vaisakhi cheer with #vaisakhiindoor

To kickstart #vaisakhiindoor, let's meet Malaysian advertising genius Ham who’s volunteering at MERCY Malaysia for Covid-19 related work

Vaisakhi 2020 is going to be different. And let’s make it happening and memorable!

Maybe they you will make your first roti or learn to make degh or sing is that favourite song of yours.

Just do it. And then share your Vaisakhi cheer on Facebook, Twitter, Insta or wherever WITH the hashtag #vaisakhiindoor

Asia Samachar wants you to be part of the #vaisakhiindoor global movement.

At the same time, Asia Samachar will bring to you #vaisakhiindoor messages from community leaders & influencers & Covid-19 frontliners.

So, we at Asia Samachar eagerly await your #vaisakhiindoor moment. Let’s make it happen.

To kickstart #vaisakhiindoor, let’s meet Malaysian advertising genius Ham who’s volunteering at MERCY Malaysia for Covid-19 related work.

Ham, as he’s known all around, and the his team of volunteers at Mercy have been busy interviewing the medical frontliners at Hospital Sungai Buloh, one of the primary Covid-19 centres for Malaysia. Harmandar Singh is no stranger in the Malaysian advertising world. He was inducted into the International Advertising Association (IAA) Malaysia Hall of Fame. He is the publisher of the Marketing and ADOI magazine.

