“Incredibly dedicated” Cardiff surgeon dies after contracting coronavirus

Jitendra Rathod, an associate cardio-thoracic specialist and a father-of-two, cared deeply for his patients and was highly regarded in the medical profession in Wales.

By Asia Samachar Team | BRITAIN |

One of Wales’ leading surgeons died at the University Hospital of Wales on Monday (6 April) morning after becoming infected with the Covid-19 strain.

Jitendra Rathod, an associate cardio-thoracic specialist and a father-of-two, was described as an “incredibly dedicated surgeon” who cared deeply for his patients and was highly regarded in the medical profession in Wales.

Known to colleagues and friends as Jitu, he worked in the department of cardio-throacic surgery since the mid 1990s. He later had a brief stint abroad before retuning to UHW in 2006, Cardiff and Vale University Health Board said in a statement.

“He was an incredibly dedicated surgeon who deeply cared for his patients. He was well-liked and greatly respected by one and all,” it added.

Wales health minister Vaughan Gething told a press conference in Cardiff that a “small number of healthcare workers” with symptoms or confirmed cases of Covid-19 were in intensive care.

The news came on the same day British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to the intensive care in a London hospital after his coronavirus symptoms “worsened”, Downing Street has said.

He spent the second day at the St Thomas’ Hospital “for close monitoring”, Downing Street said, adding that his condition was “stable” and he remained in “good spirits”.

RELATED STORY:

First ever Sikh elected to Labour’s national executive committee (Asia Samachar, 7 April 2020)