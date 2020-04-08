Singapore gets a Sikh high court judge

By Asia Samachar Team | SINGAPORE |

From an ace intellectual property (IP) litigator to the High Court. That has been the incredible journey of Judicial Commissioner (JC) Dedar Singh Gill who has now been elevated to the Singapore High Court.

The former managing director for IP at law firm Drew & Napier LLC moved to the bench when he was made a JC effective August 2018.

“The President of the Republic of Singapore, on the advice of the Prime Minister, has appointed Judicial Commissioner (JC) Dedar Singh Gill as a Judge of the High Court from 1 August 2020 under Article 95(1) of the Constitution,” reads the statement from the Prime Minister’s Office on Monday (6 April).

In the same statement, Singapore PMO also announced the appointment of Andre Francis Maniam as a JC. He is a partner at WongPartnership LLP and heads the firm’s litigation & dispute resolution group.

With the above appointments, the Supreme Court will have a total of 25 Judges (including four Judges of Appeal and the Chief Justice), four Judicial Commissioners, four Senior Judges and 18 International Judges, the statement added.

