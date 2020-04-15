This date is the backbone of our nation, says American Sikh Council

PRESS RELEASE| 13 APRIL 2020 | UNITED STATES |

ASC wishes the Sikh Nation a very happy Guru Nanak Sahibji’s Parkash Purab, and Khalsa Saajna Divas!​

The American Sikh Council (ASC) conveys its best wishes to the Sikh Nation on the most auspicious day of ‘1 Vasakh 552 Nanakshahi’ (April 14) according to the Mool Nanakshahi (Sikh) Calendar.

https://americansikhcouncil. files.wordpress.com/2018/01/ nanakshahi-all-years.pdf

People of any religion consider their religious calendars to be crucial in guiding them about the celebrations of various religious, historic and other dates/holidays with accuracy. The unique and distinctly independent Sikh religion also has its own unique ‘Mool Nanakshahi Calendar’ (MNC). The MNC used by the Sikh nation is in the above link.

This date is the backbone of our nation as on this day we learnt how to be imbued with the Guru’s love and therefore also in love with humanity and everything around us. This is the same day when Sikhs were blessed with Piri and Miri, and this is something that every Sikh is commanded to follow responsibly!

Every Sikh anywhere on the planet yearns for their children to be highly educated and successful, based on sound teachings of Gurbani which is the touchstone of universal truth and love!

Furthermore, on such important days we must remember to always use the correct Sikh vocabulary and we should not let anybody change the terminology of our faith and heritage. For example; a gurdwara is not a gurughar or a Sikh temple, the holy Darbar Sahib is not the Golden Temple, a Jathedar is a political leader and not a high priest, etc.

The American Sikh Council (ASC) extends its sincere best wishes to the entire Sikh Nation on the most important two religious’ holidays – namely, ‘Guru Nanak Sahibji’s Parkash Purab’ and the ‘Khalsa Saajna Divas’, on ‘1 Vasakh 552 Nanakshahi’ (April 14, 2020)! It is not any accident or a coincidence but that the birth of the founder of the Sikh religion and the formation of the Khalsa are on the same day, but a deliberately well thought foresight of the glorious enlightener to charge us with the spirit of the truly ‘sovereign’ through ‘his’ divine revelations, so we remember both.

Furthermore, the cultural harvest festival celebrated in Punjab happens to be ‘Vaisakhi’ which also falls on the same day! Spring brings blossom in the environment and so does the harvesting of crops in Punjab brings bountiful abundance. Let us all remember to celebrate “1 Vasakh 552 Nanakshahi” (April 14) as very responsible Sikhs and not allow our cultural sensibilities to overpower the religious.

Once again wishing everyone a very happy Gurpurab, Khalsa Sajaana Divas and Vaisakhi!

https://www.facebook.com/ americansikh/videos/ 2617285628542221/

##### The American Sikh Council is the umbrella organization representative of Sikhs in the United States. It is an elected body of Sikh Gurdwaras and institutions. Currently 74 Gurdwaras and other Sikh institutions across the nation are members of ASC. The major governing purpose of the organization is to represent the collective view of Sikhs in the United States. ASC works to promote Sikh interests at the national and international level focusing on issues of advocacy, education, and well-being of humankind.