What makes you happy?

We are in the thick of a lockdown here in Malaysia and disheartening images of mass graves of Covid victims in Hart Island, frightening statistics of deaths throughout the globe and a fear of recession are in the news every day. I was discussing with my child, Sharon, yesterday, how the Great Depression of 1929 ruined many lives.

How are people generally reacting to this pandemic? Well it depends …

HEDONIC HAPPINESS

It is believed that the pandemic has a profound effect on almost every one especially on those who are called hedonistic. A hedonistic person (literally someone committed to seeking sensual pleasure) — the type of person you might find in a restaurant, at a club, at the local gym, the Indian barber shop, the mall, or at the pubs. We can include in this list doing things that accepted by society – a successful career, a good job, status , recognition, etc. Hedonic happiness, while being quite real, nevertheless tends to be more superficial and transient, as in the source of happiness is usually outside of a person.

Sooner or later, one or more or all of them starts diminishing; and if the happiness is not based on something more enduring, that’s when that person shall start to fall apart too , becoming anxious , depressed or miserable.

EUDAIMONIC HAPPINESS

The second category is a qualitatively different sort of happiness. It seemed to focus more on the cultivation of a strong inner life. It is found in people who have …..meditated, prayed a lot, practiced mindfulness, who sought to live life purposefully; who eagerly sought wisdom; who had the attitude of gratitude and forgiveness, practiced conscious non attachment, explored spirituality, practiced loving kindness and compassion.

This type of happiness came to be called “Eudaimonic Happiness”. Coming from the ancient Greek word Eudaimonia, which meant 2 things. Firstly Eu…. Daimon (not to be mistaken for the Doraemon!) meant Good spirit, … a divine essence that was found deep within us and that if we took the trouble to go within ourselves and discover its counsel, we would have the wisdom and insight to live a truly profound

HOW HAVE WE REACTED TO COVID 19?

A tiny virus has stopped the entire planet. For the first time in the history of the planet, the whole world is moving towards a shutdown. Government lockdowns are to move from every two weeks to now possibly months? One person remarked: “If we have to wait 12 to 18 months for a vaccine, what will there be left to come out to? Mass unemployment, mass poverty and a mental health epidemic of seismic proportions!”

It was said and estimated by some sources that full recovery is only possible in 2022.

THE RESULT

For the majority of people who hold a hedonic view of happiness, there is hell on earth. All the things that were their sources of happiness are now put on hold – to travel, to do shopping, eating at restaurants, to attending or organising parties, functions or even visits to pubs.

What happens when the things that gave you happiness, cease? Do you too go into meltdown?

Psychologists for depression, alcoholism, marriage breakdown and domestic violence psychologists as well as mental health practitioners are already predicting an exponential rise in depression and other mental illnesses. Alcoholism and domestic violence is escalating

STATISTICS

In Penang, police has recorded 13 reports on domestic violence lodged in the first phase of the movement control order (MCO), between March 18 and 31. Penang executive councillor Chong Eng said the numbers increased by two between April 1 and 12. All this is a big wake up call for us to start paying more attention to the cultivation of a stronger inner life.

RELIGION / SPIRITUALLY

The religious practices of hundreds of millions of people are undergoing profound changes in response to the Covid-19. In Malaysia, we Sikhs have did not celebrate Vaisakhi in our Gurdwaras. As for me, we did not go to Shaapa Gurdwara (my late wife’s favourite) but stayed at home. I made kheer and degh at home.

The crisis has prompted many religious leaders (but not all) to appeal to their followers to not only take safety precautions but also to embrace their spirituality to help confront the health, social, and economic challenges ahead.

Some spiritual guru recently said: “IF you don’t go WITHIN, then you go WITHOUT.”

This might be more true than we imagine. Unless we go within to cultivate eudaimonic happiness, the future of our personal and collective happiness remains very uncertain.

Kuldip Singh a Malaysian-based law lecturer.

