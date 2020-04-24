Singapore gurdwaras ramp up free meals

Singapore Sikhs provide 12,000 meals a week during Covid-19 lockdown, now extended to 1 June

By Asia Samachar Team | SINGAPORE |

Singapore gurdwaras are providing 12,000 meals per week during the partial lockdown to manage the novel coronavirus threat.

The number is expected to go up with the ‘circuit breaker’, as the lockdown is called, has been extended to 1 June.

While some come and collect from the Gurdwaras, for most volunteers deliver meals to various locations in Singapore.

Here’s a video capturing the community at work.