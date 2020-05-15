Narindar Singh (N Singh) (1952-2020), Klang

Sardar Narindar Singh (N Singh)

s/o Late Sardar Banta Singh Teluk Pulai, Klang

(8 June 1952 – 15 May 2020)

It is with a heavy heart that we, the family, regret to inform you that Sardar Narindar Singh (N Singh) of Teluk Pulai Klang s/o Late Sardar Banta Singh Klang has passed away today (15 May 2020) at the age of 68 years old.

He leaves behind his loving Wife.. Balbir Kaur, Children.. Randhir Singh, Balraj Kaur,

Jujhar Singh, Kusum Lama, Kaveldeep Singh, Dr Simardeep Kaur and Grandchildren..Mukatdeep Singh and Mehmadeep Kaur, family members, relatives & friends.

We humbly request that you keep him in your thoughts and prayers and to remember him for the kind person he was, and the fulﬁling and joyous life he led.

Given the current situation, the family has decided that it is best for the funeral to be a private event reserved for his immediate family members. We hope you understand our decision during this difﬁcult time and allow us the space and time to grieve and heal from this loss.

We will endeavour to keep you informed on the proceedings and prayers as they happen and hope you will understand our decision.

Thank you and God Bless.

The family of Late Sardar Narindar Singh (N Singh)

Teluk Pulai, Klang

For inquires, please contact Ikbal Singh 019-541 4886 or Kaveldeep Singh 012-211 1917

| Entry: 15 May 2020 | Source: Family