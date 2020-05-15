Malaysian interfaith group says working with authorities on guidelines for non-Muslim places of worship

By Asia Samachar Team | MALAYSIA |

Malaysian interfaith leaders are in discussion with the authorities on guidelines for non-Muslim places of worships which are still out of bound for mass prayer programmes in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Malaysian Consultative Council of Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, Sikhism and Taoism (MCCBCHST) is leading the discussion with the National Security Council and Health Ministry to come out with guidelines for places of worship like temples, churches and gurdwaras.

Its deputy president Jagir Singh said the discussions began last week. The guidelines are expected to help the management in these places of worship to conduct prayers or ceremonies and handle its congregants, once it has been deemed fit for them to reopen

“There is no fixed date on when the discussions will conclude, but I hope it will be within the next two weeks,” he told Malay Mail.

Jagir is also president of the Malaysian Gurdwaras Council (MGC), an umbrella body for gurdwaras in Malaysia.

Yesterday, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of Islamic Affairs Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri announced that select mosques and surau in the Federal Territories will be permitted to conduct daily and Friday prayers under strict standard operating procedures, including limiting the number of congregants to a maximum of 30 people.

