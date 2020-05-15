Two stranded Indian passengers housed at Tatt Khalsa test positive for Covid-19

By Asia Samachar Team | MALAYSIA |

Two Indian tourists housed at a gurdwara complex in Kuala Lumpur on humanitarian grounds have been sent to hospital for observation after testing positive for Covid-19.

The rest of the Indian passengers, who were stranded at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) after India began cancelling in-coming flights in mid-March, tested negative and have been sent to a teacher training facility for a 14-day observation.

The passengers were part of the 73 people tested on 7 May at Wisma Tatt Khalsa, the complex adjoining to Gurdwara Sahib Tatt Khalsa, after the authorities placed the surrounding area under an enhanced movement control order (EMCO). This is done for locations with a high number of Covid-19 cases.

The Indian tourists were some of the 300-odd stranded passengers who were sent to Tatt Khalsa, Gurdwara Sahib Puchong and a number of other places to wait out until they could catch their return flights.

“We are in touch with the authorities as well as the Indian high commission,” a Tatt Khalsa gurdwara official told Asia Samachar.

The passengers at the Puchong gurdwara have taken their flights back to India, according to its gurdwara official.

All gurdwaras in Malaysia, as with the places of worship of the other faiths, have suspended all congregational prayers since 18 March when Malaysia a nation-wide lockdown called the movement control order (MCO).