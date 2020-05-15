900 days & counting: Jagtar continues to languish in Indian prisons

By Asia Samachar Team | BRITAIN |

The family of Sikh activist Jagtar Singh Johal have said that they have not heard from him since September 2019.

Jaggi has been imprisoned in India for over 900 days without charge and his family have no idea of state of health during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to The Sikh Press Association in an entry at its Facebook.

Read more about #FreeJaggiNow at: https://www.sikhpa.com/freejagginow/