Liverpool fan goes “semi-classical”

Liverpool emerging as the Premier League champions after a three decade gap has got their fans hitting new highs. In Malaysia, a lawyer-kirtani celebrated the event with a “semi-classical” rendition of the the football club’s anthem ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’.

And the event caught the attention of The Star, the nation’s largest English newspaper.

Gurmukh Singh, 54, recorded the song, posted the video on his Facebook page yesterday, and it has been a hit since!

“I had to do it. I’ve wanted to put a traditional Indian spin on this song for some time now, but never got around to it. What better time than now, right?” says Gurmukh, who has been supporting Liverpool since he was in Standard Five.

“I’m into spirituality and religion. But, I must say, witnessing Liverpool emerge as Premier League champs again after so long was right up there as a kind of spiritual experience. It’s an indescribable feeling,” he told The Star.

Gurmukh and his family-backed kirtan jatha (group) performed daily live online kirtan sessions during the recent Covid-19 partial lockdown in Malaysia.

