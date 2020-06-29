Editor’s Pick | BRITAIN | A posthumous portrait of Maharajah Ranjit Singh (1780-1839), the founder of the Sikh Kingdom of the Punjab. Given by Maharajah Sher Singh (son and successor of Ranjit Singh) to Lord Ellenborough for presentation to Queen Victoria, January 1843. Artist: Imam Bakshs Lahori – Photo & Text: The Royal Collection Trust

