I’m separated, not desperate

If she is separated, she is considered an evil or sex deprived woman. Letting your husband near her is dangerous.

By Ash | OPINION |

Initially, when I separated from my partner, I feigned I was in a happy marriage only to ward off all unwanted people poking their noses in my life.

I just went through a phase, and it made me realize that a woman’s marital status can have more ramifications than what we normally think. And that each ‘status’ comes with a tag based on which society judges the ‘nature’ of such women. And believe me, it takes a lot of courage and strength for single women to live in this world!

Haaye! She’s single! A married woman is considered reliable and safe to be with. She can be a best friend and even be introduced to her husband and brought home!

If she is separated, she is considered an evil or sex deprived woman. Letting your husband near her is dangerous. And be even more aware if she is a divorcee! You don’t need to think, you know she’s here to woo your husband. Such woman have to be kept out of your house!

A married woman may or may not be as attractive to everyone, depending on the stature of her husband. However, if she is separated, she is an easy target. Why don’t you try your luck? Oh and if she’s a divorcee, don’t even think about it, she is definitely available!

The author is a legal consultant, settled in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, whose first love is and has always been her profession.

