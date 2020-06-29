What kind of a ruler was Maharaja Ranjit Singh?

Editor’s Pick | OPINION |

How do we see the rule and empire of Maharaja Ranjit Singh? For sure the misldars and Ranjit Singh were Sikhs, but can we call his confederacy Sikh Empire.

Lahore-based Panjab studies scholar Dr Khola Cheema discusses the issue at the Akaal Channel’s One Show moderated by Dr Gurnam Singh and Manjit Kaur.

She argues that Ranjit Singh, a.k.a. Shere Panjab, was first and foremost a Panjabi ruler and that is how we should see him. To support her argument she drew attention to the fact that Maharaja Ranjit Singh allowed men from different religions and races to serve in his army and his government in various positions of authority, and that his policies were based on respect for all communities, Hindu, Sikh and Muslim.

You can follow the discussion, mostly in Panjabi, here.

