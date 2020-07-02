Pritam Singh all set for “a good fight”

By Asia Samachar Team | SINGAPORE |

Pritam Singh, one of the two Sikh candidates running in Singapore’s general elections, is all set to give “a good fight” in the quest to inject “some semblance of balance” in the nation’s Parliament long dominated by a single political party.

Pritam leads the the Worker’s Party (WP), the only opposition party with a presence in the nation’s law making body before it was dissolved to pave the way for the July 10 elections.

In a televised party political broadcast today (2 July), the WP secretary-general said that votes to the opposition party would count in three ways: raising critical issues, put the spot light on national governance and the financial burdens on Singaporeans, and stopping ‘a tiny number of people to control everything’.

WP is running with the slogan Make Your Vote count.

Hitting out at the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) led by Lee Hsien Loong, son of former premier Lee Kuan Yew, Pritam said: “Since 2015, we have brought up topics in Parliament such as the GST test balloon, the Keppel Offshore and Marine scandal and the constitutional amendment on the Reserved Presidential Election, amongst many others.

“Not a single PAP MP filed a parliamentary question on the corruption disclosures at Keppel Offshore and Marine. Only Workers’ Party MPs did. As for the GST, we pressed the Government to reveal its expenditure and revenue projections before making Singaporeans pay more.”

Pritam is one of 191 candidates from 11 political parties and one independent candidate in the running. In 2015, his party managed to win 39.3% of total votes casted against 60.7% for PAP.

The other Sikh candidate in the running this time around is Singapore Democratic Alliance (SDA) chief media officer Harminder Pal Singh, who ran unsuccessfully in the two previous general elections.

In 2015, there were four Sikh candidates. Joining Pritam and Harminder Pal then were Gurmit Singh from the WP and Sukdeu Singh from Singaporeans First (SingFirst). Only Pritam managed to win a seat.

In the 2011 general elections, the two Sikhs to contests were veteran lawmaker Inderjit Singh from the PAP and Harminder Pal.

