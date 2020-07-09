Leadership lessons in run-up to Singapore elections

By Asia Samachar Team | SINGAPORE |

What are some of the lessons from the last few weeks as Singaporeans prepared for the General Election 2020? Personal leadership trainer Jasbir Singh pulled together four pointers from two seasoned political leaders – one from the Government and the other from an opposition party.

“While this election has been a bit divisive, there are so many graceful leadership lessons that I think we can appreciate and learn from,” he says. Check out the lessons from People’s Action Party (PAP) senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Workers’ Party (WP) secretary-general Pritam Singh. Check out the video here.

