Sarjit Kaur (Jeeto) (1947-2020), Petaling Tin

SARJIT KAUR D/O SHANGARA SINGH RANDHAWA (JEETO)

(15.8.1947 – 29.7.2020)

Village: Gaggar Bhana

Deeply missed by family, relatives and friends.

Husband: Late Mahinder Singh S/O Teja Singh Ghuman

Children / Spouses:

Charanjit Singh / Manjit Kaur

Keranjit Kaur / Late Harjit Singh

Manjit Singh / Aye Aye Moe

Harjit Singh

Grandchildren:

Tejhvinder Singh

Gursharenjit Kaur

Ishwarjeet Kaur

Maninderjeet Kaur

Pelvinjit Singh

Karampreet Kaur

Kelvinjit Singh

Tasvinder jit Kaur

Karanjit Singh

Jasvin Singh

Karamjit Singh

Akhand Path: Akhand Path from 7 Aug 2020 (Friday) – 9 Aug 2020 (Sunday) at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Tin. Akhand Path begins at 9am. Path da Bhog: 9am followed by kirtan.

Contact:

Kiran 016 – 798 7810

Avtar Singh 019 – 310 7167

Message from family: Kindly and strictly adhere to Covid-19 SOP.

