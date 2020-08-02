Sarjit Kaur (Jeeto) (1947-2020), Petaling Tin

AKHAND PATH: 7 Aug 2020 (Friday) - 9 Aug 2020 (Sunday) at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Tin. Akhand Path begins at 9am. Path da Bhog: 9am followed by kirtan. | Malaysia

By -
0
40
AKHAND PATH: 7 Aug 2020 (Friday) – 9 Aug 2020 (Sunday) at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Tin. Akhand Path begins at 9am. Path da Bhog: 9am followed by kirtan. | Malaysia

ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

SARJIT KAUR D/O SHANGARA SINGH RANDHAWA (JEETO)

(15.8.1947 – 29.7.2020)

Village: Gaggar Bhana

Deeply missed by family, relatives and friends.

Husband: Late Mahinder Singh S/O Teja Singh Ghuman

Children / Spouses:

Charanjit Singh / Manjit Kaur

Keranjit Kaur / Late Harjit Singh

Manjit Singh / Aye Aye Moe

Harjit Singh

Grandchildren:

Tejhvinder Singh
Gursharenjit Kaur
Ishwarjeet Kaur
Maninderjeet Kaur
Pelvinjit Singh
Karampreet Kaur
Kelvinjit Singh
Tasvinder jit Kaur
Karanjit Singh
Jasvin Singh
Karamjit Singh

Akhand Path: Akhand Path from 7 Aug 2020 (Friday) – 9 Aug 2020 (Sunday) at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Tin. Akhand Path begins at 9am. Path da Bhog: 9am followed by kirtan.

Contact:

Kiran 016 – 798 7810

Avtar Singh 019 – 310 7167

Message from family: Kindly and strictly adhere to Covid-19 SOP.

 

| Entry: 1 Aug 2020 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY