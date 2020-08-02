Sarjit Kaur (Jeeto) (1947-2020), Petaling Tin

AKHAND PATH: 7 Aug 2020 (Friday) – 9 Aug 2020 (Sunday) at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Tin. Akhand Path begins at 9am. Path da Bhog: 9am followed by kirtan. | Malaysia
ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥
SARJIT KAUR D/O SHANGARA SINGH RANDHAWA (JEETO)
(15.8.1947 – 29.7.2020)
Village: Gaggar Bhana
Deeply missed by family, relatives and friends.
Husband: Late Mahinder Singh S/O Teja Singh Ghuman
Children / Spouses:
Charanjit Singh / Manjit Kaur
Keranjit Kaur / Late Harjit Singh
Manjit Singh / Aye Aye Moe
Harjit Singh
Grandchildren:
Tejhvinder Singh
Gursharenjit Kaur
Ishwarjeet Kaur
Maninderjeet Kaur
Pelvinjit Singh
Karampreet Kaur
Kelvinjit Singh
Tasvinder jit Kaur
Karanjit Singh
Jasvin Singh
Karamjit Singh
Akhand Path: Akhand Path from 7 Aug 2020 (Friday) – 9 Aug 2020 (Sunday) at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Tin. Akhand Path begins at 9am. Path da Bhog: 9am followed by kirtan.
Contact:
Kiran 016 – 798 7810
Avtar Singh 019 – 310 7167
Message from family: Kindly and strictly adhere to Covid-19 SOP.
| Entry: 1 Aug 2020 | Source: Family
