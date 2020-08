Mahindar Kaur(1928-2020), Wife of Late Giani Babu Singh (Sikh Missionary)

SASKAAR / CREMATION: 1pm, 2 August 2020 (Sunday), at Jalan Kuari Crematorium, Cheras | Malaysia

MATA MAHINDAR KAUR W/O LATE GIANI BABU SINGH

Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa

Waheguru Ki Ji Fateh

It is with great sadness we inform the passing of our loving mother Mata Mahindar Kaur wife of Late Giani Babu Singh (Sikh Missionary) on 1st August 2020.

Lovingly Missed By:

Jaspal Singh (Deceased)

Harpal Singh (Deceased)

Kalvant Kaur

Satwant Kaur (President, SWAN)

Harinder Kaur

Dato Dr Meheshinder Singh (Pantai Hospital KL)

Sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Saskaar / Cremation: 1pm, 2 August 2020 (Sunday), at Jalan Kuari Crematorium, Cheras (location corrected)

Contact:

Suwaran – 016-2113716

Satwant – 016-3615814

Rita – 012-3933710

