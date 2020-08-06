By Asia Samachar Team | #GurmatPick |

The path of Gurmat takes into account Gurbani (message), Tawarikh (history) and Rahit (lifestyle). At least that is how it is seen from the perspective of Gurmat Framework developed by the US-based Sikh Research Institute (SikhRI).

Sikhri researcher Jasleen Kaur and Sikh Heritage Manitoba (SHM) co-founder Vineet Kaur walk listeners through the framework in a presentation entitled ‘The Gurmat Framework – Virtual Leadership Summit: A Sidak Event’. Click here.

It is about understanding and applying an approach to answering life’s questions through a Sikhi framework. It is also meant to explore ways to foster fruitful community dialogue around Panthic issues in our current global context, outside of existing echo chambers. The second part of the presentation (about 40m onwards), they discuss how the framework applies to the question of #abortion.

