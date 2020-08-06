Footsy all set to transform grassroots-level football scene

An avid footballer, Baru Walia used to play for his college, university and a few other social teams in Singapore and Australia in the past.

Now 34 years old, this staunch Manchester United fan always nursed an ambition to turn his passion into a business.

More than a year ago, he realised it was time to use his skills acquired from running his family business with his father to realise the dream.

“Asia’s grassroots-level football has not kept pace with technology despite a spurt in the cropping up of football courts/pitches/turfs in the region in the recent past,” he complains.

“The experience is still as same as ten years ago: bookings are still done via phone and payments via cash. Plus, the burden to organise the game always falls on the team captain or manager, and communication was basic among teams and players,” he says.

“One day, I asked myself what I could do to change this. And Footsy is the culmination of these thoughts. A super app, Footsy aims to transform the football scene in the region and the way players and fans interact with the various elements within football,” he adds.

The startup, which has been in the works since 2018, was founded by the father-son duo of Baru and Jatin Walia.

See full story, ‘Keeping an eye on the ball: This founder wants to transform SEA’s grassroots-level football scene’ (e27, 4 Aug 2020), here.