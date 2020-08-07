Gurdiar Singh @ Joginder Singh (1939-2020), Shah Alam

PATH DA BHOG: 16 Aug 2020 (Sunday), 10am-12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Guru Nanak, Shah Alam | Malaysia

SARDAR GURDIAR SINGH @ JOGINDER SINGH S/O RAM SINGH

Passed passed away peacefully on 6 August 2020. Missed by family, friends and relatives.

Spouse: Sant Kaur Dhillon @ Bachan

Daughter: Peremjeet Kaur Gill

Son in law: Steven Gunasegaran

Sons:

Jagjit Singh Gill @ Hafiz

Ranjit Singh Gill

Dharmendra Singh Gill

Grandchildrens: Shara, Sean Ravinson, Leon Navin, Dynara,Natasya & Daveena Kaur Gill

Saskaar / Cremation: 2pm, 7 August 2020 (Friday) at Nirwana Crematorium Section 21, Shah Alam. Cortege departs from the residence No 213, Block 14, Jalan Pinang Siri 18/3, Section 18, Shah Alam, Selangor Darul Ehsan at 1.15 pm.

Path Da Bhog: 16 Aug 2020 (Sunday), 10am-12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Guru Nanak, Shah Alam

Contact: Dharmendra Singh Gill (012-6996988)

Do to RMCO SOPs the cremation will limit to family members and close relatives. Hence this announcement is to inform relatives and friends of his dismissed. We appreciate the love and support.

| Entry: 7 Aug 2020 | Source: Family