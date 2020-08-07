Gurdiar Singh @ Joginder Singh (1939-2020), Shah Alam

PATH DA BHOG: 16 Aug 2020 (Sunday), 10am-12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Guru Nanak, Shah Alam | Malaysia
ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥
SARDAR GURDIAR SINGH @ JOGINDER SINGH S/O RAM SINGH
Passed passed away peacefully on 6 August 2020. Missed by family, friends and relatives.
Spouse: Sant Kaur Dhillon @ Bachan
Daughter: Peremjeet Kaur Gill
Son in law: Steven Gunasegaran
Sons:
Jagjit Singh Gill @ Hafiz
Ranjit Singh Gill
Dharmendra Singh Gill
Grandchildrens: Shara, Sean Ravinson, Leon Navin, Dynara,Natasya & Daveena Kaur Gill
Saskaar / Cremation: 2pm, 7 August 2020 (Friday) at Nirwana Crematorium Section 21, Shah Alam. Cortege departs from the residence No 213, Block 14, Jalan Pinang Siri 18/3, Section 18, Shah Alam, Selangor Darul Ehsan at 1.15 pm.
Path Da Bhog: 16 Aug 2020 (Sunday), 10am-12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Guru Nanak, Shah Alam
Contact: Dharmendra Singh Gill (012-6996988)
Do to RMCO SOPs the cremation will limit to family members and close relatives. Hence this announcement is to inform relatives and friends of his dismissed. We appreciate the love and support.
| Entry: 7 Aug 2020 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |