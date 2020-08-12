Sikh psychologist, educationist receive Singapore Commendation Medal

A senior psychologist with the prison department and an educationist were among the more than two dozen Sikh recipients at the National Day Award as Singapore celebrated its 55th anniversary of its independence.

Dr Jasmin Kaur from the Singapore Prison Service and Inderjeet Kaur Harbans Singh from Ahmad Ibrahim Primary School (AIPS) received the Commendation Medal (Pingat Kepujian).

Dr Jasmin is the senior assistant director for data and analysis branch of the prison’s strategic planning division while Inderjeet is AIPS’s English department head.

The Commendation Medal consists of a silver disc embellished with a laurel wreath along its rim. On the obverse side, there is shield bearing a crescent and 5 stars encircled by a laurel wreath. The reverse side bears the State Arms and name of the medal.

A total of 5,472 individuals received various awards, with former Deputy Prime Minister Professor S Jayakumar heading the list. Jayakumar, who currently serves as senior legal adviser to the Minister for Foreign Affairs (MFA), was awarded the Order of Temasek (with High Distinction).

Compassvale Green RC chairman Dilwant Singh received the Public Service Medal (Pingat Bakti Masyarakat).

Three Sikh educationists were among the recipients of the Long Service Medal (Pingat Bakti Setia). They were Balbinder Singh Sajjan Singh from Catholic Junior College and Balbir Kaur Gurubachan Singh (Punggol View Primary School), both head of departments. The third was Ajaib Singh Gurbachan Singh, a teacher from Queensway Secondary School.

Four Sikhs received the Efficiency Medal (Pingat Berkebolehan and two received the Efficiency Medal (Military). They were Amrjit Singh Gurnam Singh (Outward Bound Singapore), ASP (2) Amarjeet Singh Sarjit Singh, CI (2) Harjit Singh Dhian Singh, Harban Singh (Environmental Public Health Division), 1WO Jagdeep Singh Gurdial Singh and 801 Squadron deputy aircraft lead 3WO (NS) Rajesh Singh Kartar Singh.

The other Sikh recipients of the Long Service Medal were Sharinder Kaur Awtar Singh Executive (CSS Command HQ), Rusvinder Kaur (Tan Tock Seng Hospital), Sarbjit Kaur Sintok Singh (Tan Tock Seng Hospital), Punam Devi Ramgura Singh (Tan Tock Seng Hospital), Naranderjit Kaur Piara S (Singapore General Hospital), Sharonjit Kaur D Singh (Singapore General Hospital), Devinderjit Kaur Herchan Singh (Principal Enrolled Nurse, Singapore General Hospital), Gurmeet Singh Gian Singh (Deputy Team Leader, Jurong East NPC), ASP(2) Gurmeet Singh Gill OC (Payment Systems Fraud Branch), INSP (2) Harjit Singh Chanchal Singh (OC Troop PSU, Protective Security Command), SI Jasvinder Singh Natha Singh (K-9 Specialist), CI (2) Sukhvinder Pal Singh (Special Investigation Officer, ICA), CI (2) Sukwinder Singh (Intel Support Branch Officer, ICA), Supt (1A) Ajitpal Singh Amarjeet Singh (head, Ministry of Home Affairs), Surjit Kaur (Land Transfer & Land Sale Division head, Singapore Land Authority), Jaspal Singh (Senior WSH Inspector, Occupational Safety & Health Division) and Satvinder Kaur (Administrative Executive, Building and Construction Authority).