New Release: Jo Mange (Sarangi version) by Shivpreet Singh

KIRTAN | NEW RELEASE: This recording was done live in December 2019. Piano was later added in California. Like most of my productions, it took many months to mix. Much thanks to Ahsan Ali, Gaurav Dhingra and Aman Kakkar for their contributions on this project. Who is Govind? Guru Arjan sings of the Govind whose power spreads in all four directions. He feels like Govind’s hand is on his head. Click here.

[TAKE NOTE OF ASIA SAMACHAR OFFICIAL WHATSAPP NUMBER: +6017-3351399. You can contact us to provide news alerts, community updates or obituary announcements. Stay in chardi kalaa]