PRAYERS: Sukhmani Sahib prayers at Gurdwara Sahib Selayang Baru from 10am – 12noon on 22 Aug 2020 (Saturday) | Malaysia

BIBI BEANT KAUR RAJPUT W/O LATE SARDAR PRITAM SINGH RAJPUT

Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji ki Fateh

With a heavy heart & sadness we would like to inform all family members, relatives and friends on the demise of our beloved Grandmother Mata Beant Kaur in India on 11th August 2020.

We would be having Sukhmani Sahib prayers at Gurdwara Sahib Selayang Baru from 10am – 12noon on 22 Aug 2020 (Saturday).

We appreciate the love and support given and thank everyone.

For further details, kindly contact:

Jasber Kaur (Daughter) +6012 2312069

Balwinder Singh (Grandson) +60 17 2392216

Baljit Kaur (Granddaughter) +6017 6949545

Kelvinder Kaur (Granddaughter) +60128413101

Please accept this as our personal invitation. Your presence will be valued.

| Entry: 12 Aug 2020 | Source: Family