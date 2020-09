Bhawindar Kaur Balwant Singh (1965-2020), Singapore

SASKAAR / CREMATION: Passed away peacefully on 30th September 2020 in Singapore. The saskaar (cremation) will be held in Singapore

ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

SARDARNI BHAWINDAR KAUR D/O BALWANT SINGH

(1965 – 2020)

Sardarni Bhawindar Kaur d/o Balwant Singh and wife of Sardar Nermal Singh (Singapore) formerly of Section 2, Shah Alam, Selangor Darul Ehsan, passed away peacefully on 30th September 2020 in Singapore.

The saskaar (cremation) will be held in Singapore.

Husband: Sardar Nermal Singh

Son: Kelvindar Singh

Daughter: Reshwindar Kaur

KHOSA Brothers

Sukhwindar Singh (Deceased) Shah Alam

Balwindar Singh – Shah Alam

Mahindar Singh – USA

Baljit Singh -KL

Gurbachan Singh – USA

Bhwindar Singh – Shah Alam

Rjindar Singh – Subang

Tejwindar Singh – Shah Alam

Dearly missed by Sisters-in-Law, Brothers-in-Law, Mother-in-Law, Nieces, Nephews, family members and friends.

Contact:

Bob Singh Khosa 016 – 220 1210

Sown Singh Khosa 011 1550 5418

