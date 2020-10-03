New film to celebrate Sikh soldiers of WW2

By Peter Mallett | UNITED STATES |

The military community is answering a filmmaker’s battle cry for support in highlighting the role Indian soldiers played during the Second World War.

Surrey-based filmmaker Steve Purewal is set to film Promises, an acknowledgement of the contribution Sikh soldiers made in the Battle of Monte Casino in Italy.

He wants his film to educate Canadians about the sacrifices made by South Asian soldiers – who at the time of the war were British citizens.

“The memory of the contributions Punjabi’s made in the Second World War have largely been lost and my goal is to help people remember.”

Some members of the British Columbia Dragoons will be featured as extras to portray Commonwealth soldiers. Purewal is growing his list of Sikh extras in the coming weeks by reaching out to the South Asian communities of the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island, and Southern Alberta.

Currently serving member PO2 Kanwar Nijjer is helping the filmmaker find extras, specifically South Asian men aged 20 to 35.

“When I explained the historical importance of this battle and the cultural significance of this film to the people I have approached, they have all shown great interest in taking part,” said PO2 Nijjer.

Read the full story, ‘New film to celebrate Sikh soldiers of Second World War’ (Lookout Newspaper, 30 Sept 2020), here.

