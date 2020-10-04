Pavandip’s big break in Malaysian hockey

The stage is set for Pavandip Singh to make his mark in Malaysia’s national hockey. He now has a golden opportunity to do so.

The 20-year old has made the initial cut of 38 players who will join a centralised 11-week senior team training that begins tomorrow (5 Oct). The number will eventually whittle down to 25.

“I want to be among the 25 trainees when the final selection is made, so I will give my best to secure the spot. This is a dream chance, and I will fight hard for it,” Pavandip told the News Straits Times in an interview.

The other Sikh player in the list is former national player Harvinder Singh Makbul Singh. The 31-year old midfielder, who got married last year, now works as an internal auditor with Ernst and Young.

Pavan, as he is known, is studying engineering at UCSI Cheras Campus.

The six-footer had impressed senior coach Arul Selvaraj, as well as junior coach Wallace Tan, at the recent Razak Cup, the report said.

Pavandip was spotted when he was 16 years old. He was part of the 2020 Junior World Cup training squad but exited halfway. He is now back stronger. He is one of six national juniors players included in Arul’s training squad, the report added.

“I have been keeping myself busy in studies, as well as the JHL and the Italian League. Playing for Kuala Lumpur in the Razak Cup has also helped my game, and I believe I am ready to make a comeback,” said Pavandip.

And if he makes it past the one-month deadline with the seniors, he will surely be selected to train for the Junior Asia Cup (JAC), which is in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Jan 21-30. The JAC is a Junior World Cup Qualifier, and if Malaysia break into the semi-finals, they will play in India at the end of the year.

While Pavandip is just making inroads into the national team, his 17-year-old sister Kirandeep Kaur is a regular for the women’s national team. She featured in the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia, the report added.

“My sister has already established herself, and I would like to follow her footsteps,” Pavandip added.