Go beyond your bubble

We tend to rate people who hold values different from us as slightly “less”.
When someone claims to vote for a certain party we tend to question their “education”. “How can you vote for XYZ, you are educated.”
If our outrage does not evoke the same outrage in others, we might give it some more insidious label. I remember when “Ok boomer” trended for a bit. I did feel bad being called a boomer.
We might even arch an eyebrow when we see someone inappropriately dressed or for that matter not wear a mask.
We hire for cultural fit and lament that we not thinking differently. If you hire for the same culture, obviously they will think the same way.
When competition launches a ludicrous price point, our first response is they must be out of their mind. Till they become market leaders. Remember when Tata DoCoMo came up with per-second pricing? Or when Mukesh Ambani did away with inbound calling rates? Or when Maruti launched a car with a plastic bumper?
Start talking to people outside your generational bubble. Gen Z is interesting. Gen Alpha will be fascinating.
Start getting uncomfortable with patterning people. We are 7.5 billion people. Label me as Birender. Biren. Biri. Biru. Bir. BA. B. Nothing beyond that. I am more than my politics, economics, behaviours, and beliefs.
Mumbai-based Birender Ahluwalia is CEO of The Positive Company which delivers productivity oriented solutions using the science of positivity. In the past, he had stints at a number of Indian corporations, including Max Bupa, Tata Sky Ltd, FedEx and HDFC Bank.
