Jasvir Singh to continue serving Bentong 

By Asia Samachar Team | MALAYSIA |
Businessman Jasvir Singh Ram Singh will continue to serve Bentong, a municipality in the state of Pahang, when he was appointed as Bentong councillor for a third term.
Jasvir, who is also Gurdwara Sahib Bentong committee president, will serve as a council member of the Bentong Municipal Council from 1 November 2020 till 31 October 2022.
