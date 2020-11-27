Jasvir Singh to continue serving Bentong 

Jasvir Singh – Photo: File photo from 2018
By Asia Samachar Team | MALAYSIA |

Businessman Jasvir Singh Ram Singh will continue to serve Bentong, a municipality in the state of Pahang, when he was appointed as Bentong councillor for a third term.

Jasvir, who is also Gurdwara Sahib Bentong committee president, will serve as a council member of the Bentong Municipal Council from 1 November 2020 till 31 October 2022.

 

