Respected Malaysian community worker Lady Joe passes away

Ajaib Kaur, the ever smiling and ever willing community volunteer fondly known as Lady Jo, passed away today (Jan 11). She was 77.

She lost her husband at the age of 34 in a car accident in Kota Baru, Kelantan, where they were living then. And she had four young children.

But that did not stop her from marshalling forward in life for herself, her children, her family and the wider community around her.

She has rendered assistance to many in various ways.

“She lived a wonderful life,” her brother Heera Singh told Asia Samachar in a short message when contacted.

“I knew both Lady Joe and her husband Kirpal Singh from Kuantan and Kelantan days,” writes Autar Singh, the former secretary general of the Coalition of Malaysian Sikh Organisations (CMSO), in a social media entry. “Her illustrious contributions in all your lives as well as in the lives of many in the society are par excellence. I personally had a close link with her and will miss her. She lived her life to the fullest.

Ajaib was a boarding school mistress in Melaka before she got married at the age of 20, according to a report in a local newspaper.

She was a Jabatan Hal Ehwal Wanita (Hawa) chairperson for 11 years, a former committee member with Pusat Serenti Drug Rehabilitation Centre and currently, a marriage counsellor with the National Registration Department. On top of that, she was also one of the founders and directors of a daycare centre for differently abled persons in Tampin, said the report.

Fondly known as Lady Jo, or Kak Jo, among the community in Tampin, Negeri Sembilan, it noted that Ajaib was also appointed Justice of the Peace in 2009. In 1995, she was named Mother of the Year, along with four other women, by an English daily. Ajaib was appointed Justice of Peace in 2009.

Ajaib was the eldest of 10 siblings ‑ five girls and five boys ‑ who all grew up in Malacca.

Her remains were cremated in Kuala Lumpur today.

