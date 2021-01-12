Farmer unions to ignore Supreme Court committee, seen as government ‘ploy’

By Asia Samachar Team | INDIA |

The farmer unions spearheading the massive protest to repeal the three farms laws ramped through the Parliament in mid-September 2020 have today (Jan 12) decided to ignore the committee set-up by India’s top court.

Instead, they are determined to continue their protest at the highway entry points at Delhi and plan for a major protest on Jan 26 as India celebrate’s its Republic Day.

“Let this be crystal clear: we did not go to any court. The government dragged us to the Supreme Court. We are not party to the petition. It has nothing to do with us. This is the government’s ploy,” farmer leader Balbeer Singh Rajewal told a press conference after the unions met to deliberate on the court’s decision earlier in the day. Also present were other key farmer leaders.

A three-judge SC bench, headed by India’s chief justice Sharad A Bobde, had today put on hold the implementation of three controversial laws and announced the formation of a panel to facilitate talks with the protesting farmers staging.

The chief justice had earlier been reported to have said: “We are looking to solve the problem. If you want to agitate indefinitely, you can. Every person who is genuinely interested in solving the problem is expected to go before the Committee. The Committee will not punish you or pass any orders. It will submit a report to us. We are going to take the opinion of the organisations. We are forming the Committee so that we have a clearer picture.”

