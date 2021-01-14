Gurmel Kaur (1932-2021), Sitiawan

18.3.1932 – 14.1.2021

Village: Chandiana, Punjab

Husband: Late Sardar Nashattar Singh (Sitiawan) (Deceased)

Children / Spouses:

Jacktar Singh

Bibi Kaur

Herjinder Kaur

Grandchildren: Paramjit Singh, Baljit Kaur, Karamjit Kaur

Great Grandchildren: Roven Ram, Ronika Ram, Rohan Ram

Cremation / Saskaar: 1pm, 15 January 2021 (Friday), at Sitiawan

Sehaj Path Da Bhog: 23 January 2021 (Saturday), 9am – 11.30am, at Gurdwara Sahib Sitiawan

Contact:

Paramjit Singh – 0163310365

Karamjit Kaur – 0175859083

Our MA will be missed. Now with Waheguru in a much better place.

The family understands the difficulty in moving about under the current Covid-19 pandemic environment. Hence, we understand if you’re unable to come personally to pay your condolences. We thank you for the messages and support. The family also requests everyone to observe Covid-19 SOP requirements where they apply.