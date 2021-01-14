Gurmel Kaur (1932-2021), Sitiawan

SASKAAR / CREMATION: 1pm, 15 January 2021 (Friday), at Sitiawan. SAHEJ PATH DA BHOG: 23 January 2021 (Saturday), 9am – 11.30am, at Gurdwara Sahib Sitiawan | Malaysia
GURMEL KAUR A/P INDER SINGH
18.3.1932 – 14.1.2021
Village: Chandiana, Punjab
Husband: Late Sardar Nashattar Singh (Sitiawan) (Deceased)
Children / Spouses:
Jacktar Singh
Bibi Kaur
Herjinder Kaur
Grandchildren: Paramjit Singh, Baljit Kaur, Karamjit Kaur
Great Grandchildren: Roven Ram, Ronika Ram, Rohan Ram
Cremation / Saskaar: 1pm, 15 January 2021 (Friday), at Sitiawan
Sehaj Path Da Bhog: 23 January 2021 (Saturday), 9am – 11.30am, at Gurdwara Sahib Sitiawan
Contact:
Paramjit Singh – 0163310365
Karamjit Kaur – 0175859083
Our MA will be missed. Now with Waheguru in a much better place.
The family understands the difficulty in moving about under the current Covid-19 pandemic environment. Hence, we understand if you’re unable to come personally to pay your condolences. We thank you for the messages and support. The family also requests everyone to observe Covid-19 SOP requirements where they apply.
| Entry: 14 Jan 2021 | Source: Family
