Sardarni Harbans Kaur Khaira (1939-2021), Sungai Petani

PATH DA BHOG: 23 January 2021 (Saturday), 9am – 12noon, at Gurdwara Sahib Bestari Jaya (Batang Berjuntai), Selangor and thereafter followed by Guru Ka Langar | Malaysia

SARDARNI HARBANS KAUR D/O GUNDAR SINGH

07.11.1939 – 11.01.2021

Village: Sehron, Tarn Taran.

With a very heavy heart, we wish to inform that our beloved Wife/Mom/Grandmother passed away peacefully on 11th January 2021.

“You will forever be in the memories of family and friends. We keep you in our thoughts and prayers as you make your way to Waheguru Ji. We pray your soul Rest In Peace and blessed by Waheguru Ji.”

Forever loved and cherished by:

Husband: Sardar Bachan Singh Johl AMK BKM PJK JP (Sungai Petani, Kedah).

Children / Spouses :

Ajmer Singh.

Navinder Kaur / Dr Daljeet Singh.

Lt Col Amrit Singh / Inderjitpal Kaur.

Datin Bhalveen Kaur / Dato Bhaldesh Singh.

Grandchildren: Melinder Kaur, Hashvinder Singh, Harvinder Singh, Jaslynn Kaur, Reshveen Kaur, Jasmeen Kaur, Gurraaj Singh, Aveleen Kaur, Jairaaj Singh.

Brothers: Naranjan Singh (Deceased), Nermal Singh, Darshan Singh, Saran Singh, Gurunam Singh.

Sisters: Naranjan Kaur (Nanjo), Sarjit Kaur (Jit), Gurbachan Kaur (Gano).

Saskaar / Cremation: 12 January 2021 (Tuesday) at Sungai Petani, Kedah.

Sahej Path Da Bhog: 23 January 2021 (Saturday), 9am – 12noon, at Gurdwara Sahib Bestari Jaya (Batang Berjuntai), Selangor and thereafter followed by Guru Ka Langar.

Contact:

Lt Col Amrit – 012 623 3734

Datin Bhalveen – 012 398 8647

We would like to express our sincere gratitude to everyone who have conveyed their heartfelt condolences, prayers and loving support rendered during the bereavement. Due to MCO and RMCO and in line with the government’s restrictions, the family is aware on the difficulties in interstate movement whilst this Gurdwara has also imposed attendance limitations due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Hence, only the immediate family members and relatives will be able to attend the Sahej Path Da Bhog. We humbly understand if you are unable to attend personally however do offer your prayers from wherever you are. We also request everyone to observe Covid-19 SOP requirements throughout the Sahej Path Da Phog.

| Entry: 17 Jan 2021 | Source: Family