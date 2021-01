Sardarni Dalip Kaur (1934-2021), Johor Bahru

PATH DA BHOG: 10am – 12.00noon, 23 January 2021 (Saturday), at Gurdwara Sahib Johor Bahru and thereafter followed by Guru Ka Langar| Malaysia

SARDARNI DALIP KAUR D/O BESAKAR SINGH 1934 – 11.1.2021 Village: Nathoke, Moga Spouse: Late Sardar Maktiar Singh Dakha. PIS. (Johor Bahru) Children/Spouse:

Jasbir Singh / Grace Muncada Sekhon

Amarjit Kaur

Gurjit Kaur

Ranjit Singh

Kuldip Kaur (Dr) / Lt Col Suvinder Singh (R)

Sukdave Kaur / Prem Singh

Jagjit Singh / Sukhjit Kaur

Late Manjit Singh USA / Manraaj Kaur Grandchildren/Spouse: Joshua, Simran / Sanjay, Harmeet, Pavan, Kanchan, Amar, Roshan, Sanam Great Grandchild: Jaiveer Singh

Contacts:

Jagjit Singh -0167987499

Jasbir Singh – 0172000388

The family also requests everyone to observe Covid-19 SOP requirements where they apply.

| Entry: 18 Jan 2021 | Source: Family