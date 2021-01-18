Post-truth make belief allure of fascist dictators

For sure, aesthetics, which finds its expression in secular and religious forms, is what nourishes our subjective selves, intellectual curiosity, imagination and creative impulse. It is impossible to imagine human existence devoid of language, culture, and art. But, it is material reality that determines if we live or die; even academics like me, who ply the aesthetics of writing need to eat, pay our bills and have money to purchase the devices in which we communicate our ideas. Put another way, if our brain is starved of oxygen and blood, then our minds become extremely limited if not extinguished altogether.

Contrary to some philosophical beliefs, we are real and the world in which we experience our existence is real. Indeed, it was the assertion that existence is simply illusory that was one of the central cirques of the prevailing Brahmanical world view made by Guru Nanak and Sikh teachings more generally. According to Sikhi, the visible world (kudrat) and the laws of nature that govern material existence is a manifestation of the universal divine entity, and therefore real, but not finite. That is to say, the world of mass, form, space, time and motion is real. However, most critically, as science itself has revealed, what we can detect, measure and comprehend represents only one transient aspect reality and not the totality of reality.

And, therefore, to abandon reason, rationality, empiricism and truth is not advisable and can potentially leave the door open for reactionary ideas and conspiracy theories to flourish. Timothy Snyder (2019) in his book On Tyranny argues, ‘post truth’ is ‘pre-fascism’ and to ‘abandon facts is to abandon freedom’ and this leads us on a slippery slope towards fascism.

In a previous age, though coming at this question from a different angle, the philosopher Walter Benjamin makes a similar observation. Fascism, he argues, “attempts to organize the newly created proletarian masses without affecting the property structure which the masses strive to eliminate. Fascism sees its salvation in giving these masses not their rights, but instead a chance to express themselves. The masses have a right to change property relations; Fascism seeks to give them an expression while preserving property.” (Walter Benjamin, 1936, The Work of Art in the Age of Mechanical Reproduction).

Though Benjamin was reflecting on Hitler’s rise to power in Germany in the 1930’s, which he witnessed first hand, I think his observations that fascism both feeds and feeds off the aesthetics of discontent is exactly what Is happening in the US under Trump, India under Modi and in many of our other, though importantly not all, ‘great countries’ of the world.

The key passage is: “Fascism attempts to organize the newly created proletarian masses without affecting the property structure which the masses strive to eliminate. Fascism sees its salvation in giving these masses not their rights.” Here Benjamin is pointing out that fascists are not really interested in improving ordinary peoples lives; they are simply interested in building solidarity through fermenting resentment, something that was evident in abundance during the white storming of the US Senate building by white supremacists who had minutes earlier been feed a diet of lies and untruths by their messiah Donald Trump.

Indeed, fascists like Trump are not interested in equality or redistributed wealth upwards, but consolidating power in the hands of a few. And they trade in a post truth aesthetic entertainment, such as personality cults, to comfort the victims of oppression. In this regard, ‘post truth’ is the new opium of the masses.And because the appeal is to ‘faith’ in a messiah or dictator, rather than reasoned policies, one can see a close relationship between extreme nationalism, fundamentalism (secular or religious), racism and fascism and new age pseudoscience.

Some argue that the ‘post truth’ zeitgeist is a direct consequence of social media and the collapse of print media and good objective journalism. The truth is there has never been a period where the media has been totally free and in some senses it is much freer now that in the past. However, there is the problem of eco chambers which can easily be created in social media platforms. The real problem is the way our educational system, as a consequence of neoliberal reforms, has been reduced to training for employment opportunities rather than to nurture curiosity, criticality and creativity.

And so, to those who find themselves drawn towards the rhetoric of the likes of Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all I can say, don’t just listen to their words, observe their actions! Let’s not forget that whilst talking about uplifting the poor of India, Modi has actually abandoned the farmers, who make up over 60% of the population. As for Trump, after inciting his followers to march to the Senate, he set off in the opposite direction and later put out a statement condemning their actions. Modi is no friend of the vast majority of ordinary Hindus and Trump has no regard to the many many white supreme jats who have suffered badly from his incompetence.

In a world where information is being generated in an exponential scale, tragically, real knowledge and truth is being drowned out and our lives are being reduced to simply consuming opinions rather than critically engaging in truth claims. And so, my appeal to my Facebook friends is not to take anything I ever write on face value but to engage critically and only then decide what you think. Belief must come after reason otherwise it becomes blind faith.