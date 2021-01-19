Pritam Kaur (1935-2021), Sentul

LAST RESPECT: 20 Jan 2021 (Wed), 12.30pm-1.30pm, at Crematorium Jalan Loke Yew (Shamshan Bhoomi), Kuala Lumpur. SASKAAR / CREMATION: 1.30 pm, 20 Jan 2021 (Wed), Crematorium Jalan Loke Yew (Shamshan Bhoomi) | Malaysia

Jehaa chiri lekheaa tehaa human kemaaeh, ghale aaveh naankaa sadhe uth jaaey (SGGS, 1239)

ਜੇਹਾ ਚੀਰੀ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਤੇਹਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਕਮਾਹਿ ॥ ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

PRITAM KAUR A/P TARA SINGH

12.2.1935 – 19.1.2021

Village: Dolo Nanggal Punjab, originally from sentul.

Husband: Capt. (R) Mukhtiar Singh

Children / Spouses:

Dato Dr Rajbans Singh & Datin Rajinder Gill

Rajvinder Kaur (Vindi)

Dato Rajpal Singh & Datin Sukhmendar Kaur (Sheena)

Grandchildren:

Updash Singh

Benita Raj Kaur

Hartrisha Kaur

Harsoneesha Kaur

Nevrita Raj Kaur

Last Respects: 20 Jan 2021 (Wed), 12.30pm-1.30pm, at Crematorium Jalan Loke Yew (Shamshan Bhoomi)

Saskar/Cemation: 1.30 pm, 20 Jan 2021 (Wed), Crematorium Jalan Loke Yew (Shamshan Bhoomi)

Contact:

Dato Rajpal Singh +60192691144

Updash Singh +60 17 237 3871

Jagdave Singh +60 12 288 7386

MESSAGE FROM FAMILY:

Our dear Pritam Kaur will be remembered by everyone in the family. We will always hold onto the warm and wonderful memories that we had with her. Pritam Kaur was & will always be a very loving, caring and beautiful person.

Pritam Kaur was famously known for teaching in Guru Nanak Punjabi school Sentul until 1962. She was the youngest teacher with a qualification of ‘giani’ from the university of Amritsar. She had many students, who still remember her for the teacher she was.

The family also requests everyone to observe Covid-19 SOP requirements where they apply.

| Entry: 19 Jan 2021 | Source: Family