Pritam Kaur (1935-2021), Sentul

Jehaa chiri lekheaa tehaa human kemaaeh, ghale aaveh naankaa sadhe uth jaaey (SGGS, 1239)
ਜੇਹਾ ਚੀਰੀ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਤੇਹਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਕਮਾਹਿ ॥ ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥
PRITAM KAUR A/P TARA SINGH
12.2.1935 – 19.1.2021
Village: Dolo Nanggal Punjab, originally from sentul.
Husband: Capt. (R) Mukhtiar Singh
Children / Spouses:
Dato Dr Rajbans Singh & Datin Rajinder Gill
Rajvinder Kaur (Vindi)
Dato Rajpal Singh & Datin Sukhmendar Kaur (Sheena)
Grandchildren:
Updash Singh
Benita Raj Kaur
Hartrisha Kaur
Harsoneesha Kaur
Nevrita Raj Kaur
Last Respects: 20 Jan 2021 (Wed), 12.30pm-1.30pm, at Crematorium Jalan Loke Yew (Shamshan Bhoomi)
Saskar/Cemation: 1.30 pm, 20 Jan 2021 (Wed), Crematorium Jalan Loke Yew (Shamshan Bhoomi)
Contact:
Dato Rajpal Singh +60192691144
Updash Singh +60 17 237 3871
Jagdave Singh +60 12 288 7386
MESSAGE FROM FAMILY:
Our dear Pritam Kaur will be remembered by everyone in the family. We will always hold onto the warm and wonderful memories that we had with her. Pritam Kaur was & will always be a very loving, caring and beautiful person.
Pritam Kaur was famously known for teaching in Guru Nanak Punjabi school Sentul until 1962. She was the youngest teacher with a qualification of ‘giani’ from the university of Amritsar. She had many students, who still remember her for the teacher she was.
The family also requests everyone to observe Covid-19 SOP requirements where they apply.
