Court diary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh

By Asia Samachar Team | PAKISTAN |

PANJABI CULTURE | A daily diary from court of Maharaja Ranjit Singh written by Faqeer Syed Aziz-ud-Din. Written in Persian script, the court language of Maharaja, it captures court’s routine matters. – Source: text and photo from India Pakistan Heritage Club Facebook page

