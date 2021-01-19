Court diary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh

By Asia Samachar Team | PAKISTAN |
PANJABI CULTURE | A daily diary from court of Maharaja Ranjit Singh written by Faqeer Syed Aziz-ud-Din. Written in Persian script, the court language of Maharaja, it captures court’s routine matters. – Source: text and photo from India Pakistan Heritage Club Facebook page
RELATED STORY:
Maharaja Ranjit Singh named 20 world’s greatest leaders (Asia Samachar, 3 Jan 2020)
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |