Sikh councillor organises hot food for Bentong Covid-19 frontliners

MALAYSIA

A Sikh businessman and councillor is organising daily hot food for the Covid-19 frontliners at a village in Bentong, Pahang.

The frontliners have been manning their posts at Kampung Kemansur which was placed under lockdown in Wednesday (3 Feb) due to the spread of the pandemic.

“We will provide them hot food until the lockdown is lifted,” Jasvir Singh Ram Singh told Asia Samachar.

Jasvir is a councillor at Bentong Municipal Council (BMC) and a special officer to the Pahang menteri besar. At the same time, he also leads the Bentong gurdwara management committee.

A symbolic handover was attended by Bentong district officer Mohd Zulkifli Hashim, BMC president Aida Munira Abdul Rafar and Bentong police district chief Supt Zaiham Mohd Kahar.

