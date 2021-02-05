Ranjit Kaur Randhawa @ Bee Bee (1941-2021), Formerly Seberang Jaya & Batu Pahat

Husband: Late Sardar Banta Singh Sandhu @ Bali Singh Sandhu ( Bramphur )

Children:

Avtar Singh Satvinder Kaur Sukhvinder Singh Parvin Kaur

Grandchildren:

Trishkaran Singh Chireenjeev Singh Jasmeet Singh Shri Priya Navin Singh Mandev Singh

Path Da Bhog: The Path da Bhog was held on 30 Jan 2021 at Gurdwara Sahib Johor Bahru in the presence of immediate family members. Due to Emergency Rules & MCO, the funeral, Antim Ardaas and Path Da Bhog was kept private.

In her younger days, she used to be a Punjabi teacher at Gurdwara Sahib Batu Pahat and has done a lot of Seva including taking part in reading of Guru Granth Sahib, especially during Akand Paths, at Gurdwara Sahib Butterworth

Message from the Family:

We would like to thank all of our relatives and friends from Malaysia and abroad for their heartfelt words, blessings and kind support especially to our Mama and Mamiji Mr. Jeswan Singh Randhawa and his wife Mdm Jasbeer Kaur Randhawa (Jessy), our masis Mdm Avtar Kaur (Thari), Mdm Mendor Kaur (Chani), Mdm Jasbir Kaur, Late Mdm Amar Kaur Randhawa; also not forgetting our mamiji Madam Minder Kaur Randhawa for being with us when the time we needed them the most.

For all the sewadar and sewadarni of Gurdwara Sahib Johor Bahru, we would like to thank all of them too, not forgetting all the Hospital Sultanah Aminah (JB) staffs especially Dr. Wee Jack Son, Dr. Danny Yap, Dr. Shobana and the team including all the nurses for their countless effort to give the best treatment for our dearest mom.

Each and everyone’s dedication are very much appreciated and thank you very much again. May Waheguruji Bless All Of You.

Regards: Ms. Parvin Kaur Sandhu

WE MISS YOU MOM.

Our heart still ache with sadness and many tears still flow.

What it meant to lose you,

No one will ever know.

In life we loved you dearly,

In death we love you still …..

In our hearts you hold a place ,

No one else will ever fill ….