Mokhtar Singh (1964-2021), Butterworth, Penang

JEHA CHIRI LIKHYA TEHA HUKAM KAMAEH, GHALE AAVE NAANKA SADE UTHEE YAAYE (SGGS, 1239)

ਜੇਹਾ ਚੀਰੀ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਤੇਹਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਕਮਾਹਿ ॥ ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

MOKHTAR SINGH A/L PEARA SINGH (Butterworth, Penang)

(05.11.1964 – 23.03.2021)

Village: Thatta, District Amritsar

Wife: Narinderpal Kaur a/p Sohan Singh

Children:

Preetpall Singh

Peshminder Pall Singh

Prabpall Singh

Amanpall Singh

Sukhmani Paath: 3 April 2021 (Saturday) from 4-7pm at residence (No.32, Jalan DC 3/3, Desa Coalfields, 47000 Sungai Buloh, Selangor)

Sahej Path Da Bhog: 4 April 2021 (Sunday) from 10am – 12pm at Gurdwara Sahib Selayang Baru.

Contact:

Preetpall Singh (012-9503475)

Peshminder Pall Singh (019-8227349)

Prabpall Singh (017-6984680)

Message from family: Late Mokhtar Singh was indeed a caring and jovial person. He always makes sure everyone is in good state and always puts others before him. Such a great loss to the family but his words will always be remembered by dear ones. Rest in Peace, Papa!

| Entry: 29 March 2021 | Source: Family