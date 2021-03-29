Mokhtar Singh (1964-2021), Butterworth, Penang

SUKHMANI PAATH: 3 April 2021 (Saturday) from 4-7pm at residence. No.32, Jalan DC 3/3, Desa Coalfields, 47000 Sungai Buloh, Selangor. SAHEJ PATH DA BHOG: on 4 April 2021 (Sunday) from 10am – 12pm at Gurdwara Sahib Selayang Baru | Malaysia
JEHA CHIRI LIKHYA TEHA HUKAM KAMAEH, GHALE AAVE NAANKA SADE UTHEE YAAYE (SGGS, 1239)
ਜੇਹਾ ਚੀਰੀ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਤੇਹਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਕਮਾਹਿ ॥ ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥
MOKHTAR SINGH A/L PEARA SINGH (Butterworth, Penang)
(05.11.1964 – 23.03.2021)
Village: Thatta, District Amritsar
Wife: Narinderpal Kaur a/p Sohan Singh
Children:
Preetpall Singh
Peshminder Pall Singh
Prabpall Singh
Amanpall Singh
Sukhmani Paath: 3 April 2021 (Saturday) from 4-7pm at residence (No.32, Jalan DC 3/3, Desa Coalfields, 47000 Sungai Buloh, Selangor)
Sahej Path Da Bhog: 4 April 2021 (Sunday) from 10am – 12pm at Gurdwara Sahib Selayang Baru.
Contact:
Preetpall Singh (012-9503475)
Peshminder Pall Singh (019-8227349)
Prabpall Singh (017-6984680)
Message from family: Late Mokhtar Singh was indeed a caring and jovial person. He always makes sure everyone is in good state and always puts others before him. Such a great loss to the family but his words will always be remembered by dear ones. Rest in Peace, Papa!
| Entry: 29 March 2021 | Source: Family
