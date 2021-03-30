Automotive industry veteran Hardip Singh Goindi joins Bengaluru start-up

Hardip will lead its expansion across multiple cities and focus on building strategic partnerships

Automotive industry veteran Hardip Singh Goindi has joined Bengaluru based Three Wheels United (TWU) as the start-up formed 11 years ago pushes ahead its offering of affordable financing for auto rickshaw drivers.

TWU offers tailored solutions for drivers to own and operate a light electric vehicle (EV) in India. While EVs reduce emissions, the company aims to help drivers purchase their vehicle and replace their two-stroke auto-rickshaw with the more fuel-efficient four-stroke LPG ones or electric vehicle.

Hardip joins as chief operating officer (COO) and will lead its expansion across multiple cities and focus on building strategic partnerships for the company.

Hardip has has close to four decades of experience in managing operations, sales and marketing for commercial vehicles and two wheelers, according to media reports.

He has previously worked at Piaggio Vehicles as executive vice president where he was responsible for manufacturing operations, domestic marketing, sales, after market service, international business and parts business. Prior to Piaggio, he was president for marketing at TVS Motor Company.

Hardip, an alumnus of IIM-Ahmedabad, has also worked as the marketing and sales head at Mahindra Holidays and Resorts as well as a long stint in Murugappa Group.

TWU is led by Cedrick Tandong as its CEO and co-founder.

