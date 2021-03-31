First-time Panjab hotelier ‘hopeful’ about the future

By Bikramjit Ray | The Economic Times | India |

The Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Chandigarh in Zirakpur is a hotel which has the right mix of rooms and banquet facility for the success formula in their corner of the country.

ETHospitalityWorld spoke with Jaspreet Singh Arora, the owner of the 135 key property with banqueting facilities which can fit up to 450 guests.

“We joined Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the year 2012 and Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Chandigarh opened its doors to guests in 2015. We collaborated with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to offer excellent hotel accommodation and banquet options, along the Chandigarh-Delhi highway. Our experience with Wyndham has been cordial, professional and supportive. Wyndham allows flexibility to hoteliers in showcasing the regional ethos, tastes, culture and hospitality, which is reflected in our offerings to our valued patrons,” Arora told ETHospitalityWorld.

He felt that the franchise model offered a little more flexibility and allowed first-time hoteliers like them to test the unknown. The freedom franchising allowed with brand engagement and standards helped create stronger partnerships.

As for the future? Arora said, “We feel hopeful with the implementation of various vaccines that we will see continued return of corporate and leisure travel. We are excited about introducing some new venues, decor and stylised banqueting experiences at Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Chandigarh.”

