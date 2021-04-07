One week away to release of Vaisakhi documentary ‘I Am Khalsa’

#Vaisakhi2021 | We are one week away to the release of ‘I AM KHALSA’, a special documentary in conjunction with Vaisakhi.
Produced by Malaysian-based Sri Saheb Production Sdn Bhd, it will be released on various social media platforms on 13.4.21 (Tuesday) as the Sikh Nation celebrates Vaisakhi the next day.
The documentary will also be made available at the Asia Samachar Facebook page. So, stay tuned!
