Kuldip Singh (1946-2021), Melaka

ਆਗਿਆ ਆਵੈ ਆਗਿਆ ਜਾਇ ॥ ਨਾਨਕ ਜਾ ਭਾਵੈ ਤਾ ਲਏ ਸਮਾਇ ॥੬॥

Aagiaa Aavai Aagiaa Jaae || Naanak Jaa Bhaavai Thaa Leae Samaae ||6||

By His Will we come, and by His Will we go. O Nanak, when it pleases Him, then He absorbs us into Himself. ||6|| (SGGS, 294)

Loving Husband, Father and Grandfather

KULDIP SINGH A/L UTTAM SINGH

(23.10.1946 – 8.4.2021)

Our beloved Sardar Kuldip Singh left for his heavenly abode on 8th April 2021.

Pa, Nanaji and Dadaji

Your life was a blessing,

Your memory a treasure,

You are loved dearly

And will be missed beyond measure

Dearly missed by:

Wife: Jaswant Kaur A/P Dalıp Singh

Son: Hargobind Singh Gill

Daughter-in-law: Joyce Salvador Villegas

Daughter: Amardeep Kaur Gill

Son-in-Law: Harinder Singh Sadeoda

Grandsons: Ranveer Singh Sadeoda, Mandave Singh Sadeoda, Hansraj Singh Gill

Path Da Bhog / Antim Ardas: 17 April 2021 (Saturday), at Gurdwara Sahib Jalan Kampung Pandan, Kuala Lumpur from 6.30 pm onwards.

Contact: Hargobind 012-3075008

| Entry: 8 April 2021; Updated: 12 April 2021 | Source: Family