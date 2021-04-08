MGC: Malaysian gurdwaras SOP for Vaisakhi celebration

LETTER | MALAYSIA |

(Letter dated 5 April 2021 from Malaysian Gurdwaras Council to gurdwaras in Malaysia)

Sardar Ji / Sardarni Jio,

Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh

Subject: SOP for Celebratin Vaisakhi 2021 in Gurdwaras

1. The Malaysian Gurdwaras Council (MGC) had written in to the National Security Council (Majlis Keselamatan Negara) and Ministry of National Unity (kementerian Perpaduan Negara) for an SOP specifically for the celebrations of the Vaisakhi from 12/04/2021 to 14/04/2021.

2. The MGC had requested to be allowed to do Akhand Paath by reciting the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji continuously from 12/04/2021 to 14/04/2021. Had also explained to Ministry of Unity officers that after 11.00 PM the reciting of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji will be continued throughout the night and a few helpers (Sewadars) remaining. The Devotees (Sanggat) will all go for Prayers between the hours of 6.00 AM to 11.00 PM at night.

3. The MGC had also requested approval for langar to be served.

4. The Ministry of Unity approval letter dated 3hb April 2021 has allowed all Rumah Ibadat (Gurdwara) for prayers from 6.00 pagi hingga 11.00 malam”.

Only packed food can be distributed. There can be no “jamuan makan dalam Rumah Ibadat”.

Kindly note that those Gurdwaras who are in PKPB (CMCO) and PKPP (RMCO), this applies to them.

5. All Gurdwaras should note the above SOP is for Vaisakhi from 12/04/2021 to 14/04/2021.

6. Acopy of the above referred MGC letter dated 26/03/2021 is attached for information.

Dhanwad.

Jagir Singh

President, Malaysian Gurdwaras Council

