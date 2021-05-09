British Sikh soldiers join Birmingham feed

By Asia Samachar | BRITAIN |

British Sikh armed forces men and women joined the Midland Langar Seva Society (MLSS) to serve food to the needy. On Wednesday (5 May 2021), MLSS hosted the Defence Sikh Network UK at its Birmingham feed, the Sikh volunteer group shared at its social media networks.

RELATED STORY:

Short film ‘Langgar’ on beautiful gesture from first Sikh Guru (Asia Samachar, 24 Feb 2020)

British armed forces commemorate Guru Arjan’s martyrdom (Asia Samachar, 30 May 2020)