Tea set, ashtray and a 1951 receipt. Telling the Singapore Sikh story

A tea set, an ashtray and a 1951 receipt are part of the Singapore Sikh story now being told in an exhibition on the Sikh heritage.

The ‘Sikhs in Singapore – A Story Untold’ exhibition, which runs until 30 Sept 2021, is organised by the Indian Heritage Centre’s (IHC).

It features more than 450 artefacts from over 50 local and international private collections, institutional collections of 17 Sikh organisations in Singapore, as well as Singapore’s National Collection.

The four artefacts featured here are on loan from Jaspreet Singh Narula, the grandson of Hira Singh Bajaj.

Hardial Singh Bajaj and his brothers – Hira Singh, Inder Singh and Balwant Singh – established Gian Singh & Co in the 1930s. It initially operated out of a shophouse on 4, Battery Road, and later relocated to Raffles Place. During its heydays, the departmental store rivalled Robinsons and John Little, and in 1950s, the brothers established offices in Japan, Thailand and Indonesia.

The family and its company was known for their generosity. During the Japanese Occupation, the company managed supplies for the Indian National Army. Hardial Singh Bajaj also provided jobs or monetary assistance to members of the community. The company eventually ceased operations by the late 1960s and members of the family went on to establish their own businesses, including Hardial Singh & Sons, Hira Singh & Sons, Bajaj Textiles Ltd., etc.

The Bajaj family was also instrumental in the establishment of Sri Guru Nanak Satsang Sabha at Wilkinson Road. In the 1950s, families in the Katong area held prayer gatherings in their homes. To provide the congregation with a proper and permanent place of worship, Inder Singh Bajaj purchased two bungalows in Katong in 1962-63. The properties were later demolished for the construction of Guru Nanak Satsang Sabha which was completed in 1969.

Side Note: IHC’s #SikhsinSingapore film series continues this month with Peering Soul, a documentary exploring the lost heritage of the Sikhs in Pakistan, with filmmaker Amardeep Singh. You can join the screening of the documentary, followed by a discussion with the filmmaker, on Saturday (8 May) at 6 pm. Registration is free, via http://ptix.at/8gsEoJ or click here.

