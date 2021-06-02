Gurdev Singh Cheema (1932 – 2021), Klang

SASKAAR / CREMATION: 10am, 3 June 2021 (Thursday) at Simpang Lima Klang Crematorium, Klang. Due to MCO, it is strictly among immediate family members only | Malaysia
JEHA CHIRI LIKHYA TEHA HUKAM KAMAEH, GHALE AAVE NAANKA SADE UTHEE JAAYE (SGGS, 1239)
ਜੇਹਾ ਚੀਰੀ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਤੇਹਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਕਮਾਹਿ ॥ ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥
SDR GURDEV SINGH CHEEMA S/O LATE SDR SANTA SINGH
(1932 – 2021)
Aged 89. Passed away peacefully on 1 June 2021.
He leaves behind his loving wife, Sdrni Raghbir Kaur (Jeeto), sons Santokh Singh, Sarjit Singh, Darshan Singh, daughter Smendar Kaur, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, host of grandchildren, relatives and friends to mourn his loss.
Funeral to be held on 3 June 2021 (Thursday) at Simpang Lima Klang Crematorium, Klang at 10am. Due to the MCO, it is strictly among immediate family members only.
May Waheguru ji bless his soul.
Contact:
Santokh Singh +60 19 210 8137
Sarjit Singh +60 12 498 5662
Darshan Singh +60 10 220 0029
