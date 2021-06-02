Gurdev Singh Cheema (1932 – 2021), Klang

JEHA CHIRI LIKHYA TEHA HUKAM KAMAEH, GHALE AAVE NAANKA SADE UTHEE JAAYE (SGGS, 1239)

(1932 – 2021)

Aged 89. Passed away peacefully on 1 June 2021.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Sdrni Raghbir Kaur (Jeeto), sons Santokh Singh, Sarjit Singh, Darshan Singh, daughter Smendar Kaur, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, host of grandchildren, relatives and friends to mourn his loss.

Funeral to be held on 3 June 2021 (Thursday) at Simpang Lima Klang Crematorium, Klang at 10am. Due to the MCO, it is strictly among immediate family members only.

May Waheguru ji bless his soul.

Contact:

Santokh Singh +60 19 210 8137

Sarjit Singh +60 12 498 5662

Darshan Singh +60 10 220 0029

| Entry: 2 June 2021 | Source: Family